History-seeking India face improving England in heavyweight T20 World Cup semi-final

BENGALURU, March 3 : India, bidding to become the first team to successfully defend the Twenty20 World Cup title, face an England side building momentum in their semi-final at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

The teams are meeting in the last four of the tournament for the third time in a row. with one victory apiece, and the winners went on to lift the trophy on each occasion.

India won it in 2024 without losing a match but they suffered a setback in a Super Eight stage defeat by South Africa this time around, before responding well with victories over Zimbabwe and West Indies.

"You've got to win every game in which you represent your country ... you have to play your 'A' game every time," coach Gautam Gambhir told reporters.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"It comes down to experience as well and mental strength. Come the big games, the knockout games, the World Cups, it's all about mental (toughness), not about skill."

India's top order has struggled at the tournament with opener Abhishek Sharma, the top-ranked batter in the format, managing only 80 runs in six matches with three ducks to his name.

Sanju Samson's unbeaten 97 in their win over West Indies was a welcome boost, however, and India boast explosive firepower in the middle order with Suryakumar, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube.

There are fewer concerns over the hosts' bowling unit led by top-ranked leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, though the fielding needs to improve after 13 dropped catches.

TRUMP CARD

Twice champions England will be confident of causing an upset having found form following a sketchy start to the tournament.

All-rounder Will Jacks has scored 191 runs down the order and captured seven wickets to earn four player-of-the-match awards, and captain Harry Brook, Tom Banton and Sam Curran have all made useful contributions with the bat.

"If there's ever a time we want to play our perfect game, it's probably Thursday night," Curran told reporters on Tuesday.

"We've all been chipping in at different times but we know in T20 cricket it probably just takes a couple of our guys to come good with bat and ball."

Former captain Jos Buttler has struggled badly, however, making only 62 runs in seven matches, and his opening partner Phil Salt also looks short of confidence.

England spinners Adil Rashid, Liam Dawson and Jacks will look to disrupt India's rhythm, particularly at the Wankhede, where the shorter boundaries and a turning track could prove to be decisive.

"It's a fantastic stadium, obviously very iconic," Curran added.