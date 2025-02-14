Hodgkinson drops out of Keely Klassic meet with hamstring injury

Olympic 800 metres champion Keely Hodgkinson will miss the inaugural edition of her "Keely Klassic" indoor meet in Birmingham on Saturday due to a hamstring injury.

Hodgkinson was hoping to break Slovenian Jolanda Ceplak's indoor 800m record of 1:55.82, which has stood since 2002, at the event but said she will now be cheering on the athletes from the stands.

"Yesterday I picked up a hamstring injury, which means I'll have to sit this one out this weekend and not compete," the 22-year-old wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

"I'm devastated to be missing the launch of the first @keelyklassic, me and my team worked so hard these last couple of months to put me in a perfect position to race, and I was so excited to perform in front of a home crowd!"

The World Athletics Indoor Tour Bronze meeting will feature men's and women's 60m, men's 1,000m and women's 1,500m races among several elite events.

A statement from the meet said that Hodgkinson will still try to compete in the World Indoor Championships in March.

"This is a heartbreaking setback, especially after getting herself into the best shape of her career," the Keely Klassic said in a statement on social media.

"However, Keely is determined to make her presence felt in Birmingham on Saturday. The Keely Klassic was never just about one race or one athlete."