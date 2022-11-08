Logo
Hodgson to join England as defence coach, Seibold returning to NRL
Hodgson to join England as defence coach, Seibold returning to NRL

FILE PHOTO: Rugby League - Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves - Super League - Headingley Carnegie - 7/4/13 Brett Hodgson - Warrington Wolves Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Ed Sykes/File Photo

08 Nov 2022 04:19PM (Updated: 08 Nov 2022 04:19PM)
England have appointed Brett Hodgson as defence coach with the Australian set to start his new assignment following the ongoing Autumn Nations Series, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) announced on Tuesday.

Hodgson will replace Anthony Seibold, who will join NRL side Manly Warringah Sea Eagles as their head coach. The former Hull FC coach will shadow Seibold in the coming weeks after linking up with the England staff at Pennyhill Park, Baghsot.

England are preparing for Saturday's game against Japan at Twickenham Stadium after being stunned by Argentina.

"I've known Brett for a few years now," England head coach Eddie Jones said in a statement.

"He first visited us in Bristol in 2018 and I've been to Hull on a few occasions. He was an outstanding league player and he's a talented, hard-working young coach who is developing.

"He will continue the good work that Anthony has done since he joined us. We're disappointed to lose Anthony but pleased for him as a career move. It's great to see assistant coaches move on to head coach roles."

Hodgson said he was excited to join England ahead of the World Cup in France next year.

"I'm really looking forward to working with the staff and this group of players," Hodgson said. "There is some real talent here and it's something I feel I can make a contribution to in helping this team succeed."

After the Japan game, England host New Zealand (Nov. 19) and world champions South Africa (Nov. 26) at Twickenham.

Source: Reuters

