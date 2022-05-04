Logo
Hodgson to leave Watford after end of season
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Watford - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 23, 2022 Watford manager Roy Hodgson shakes hands with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

04 May 2022 10:10PM (Updated: 04 May 2022 10:10PM)
Manager Roy Hodgson will not stay with relegation-threatened Watford after the end of the season, the 74-year-old said on Wednesday after collecting an award at Buckingham Palace.

Hodgson, who was honoured with a CBE for his services to football, said he will not extend his stay at Vicarage Road after joining Watford on a short-term deal in January.

The former England manager came out of retirement to take charge of Watford, who are second-bottom in the Premier League on 22 points, 12 points away from the safety zone with four games left.

"Obviously, it's a short-term (deal)," the 74-year-old said. "Certainly, I made it clear it would need to be a short-term one between now and the end of the season. I took that job on and came out of retirement to do that particular job.

"Now that job has unfortunately ended. I've enjoyed my time doing the job. I don't think I shall be putting my name forward anymore for further sorties in the world of Premier League football.

"It's a very demanding world and I think I've earned the right to step back and enjoy some free time and spend some time with my wife and son."

Watford travel to one of Hodgson's former clubs Crystal Palace in the league on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

