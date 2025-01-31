Logo
Sport

Hoffenheim edge thriller to end Anderlecht's top eight hopes
Hoffenheim edge thriller to end Anderlecht's top eight hopes

Soccer Football - Europa League - Anderlecht v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Lotto Park, Anderlecht, Belgium - January 30, 2025 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim's Kevin Akpoguma in action with Anderlecht's Keisuke Goto REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Soccer Football - Europa League - Anderlecht v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Lotto Park, Anderlecht, Belgium - January 30, 2025 Anderlecht's David Hubert REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Soccer Football - Europa League - Anderlecht v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Lotto Park, Anderlecht, Belgium - January 30, 2025 Anderlecht's Luis Vazquez celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Soccer Football - Europa League - Anderlecht v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Lotto Park, Anderlecht, Belgium - January 30, 2025 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim's Kevin Akpoguma and Hennes Behrens celebrate after the match REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Soccer Football - Europa League - Anderlecht v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Lotto Park, Anderlecht, Belgium - January 30, 2025 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim fans with flares after the match REUTERS/Johanna Geron
31 Jan 2025 06:22AM
BRUSSELS : Four goals in 24 minutes for Hoffenheim saw them rally from behind to defeat Anderlecht 4-3 on Thursday and end their hosts’ hopes of a place in the Europa League top eight and automatic qualification for the round of 16.

Hoffenheim needed to win and hope other results went their way to reach the playoffs but, despite their thrilling victory, it was not enough to see them progress and they bow out of the competition in 27th place in the table.

Anderlecht, who finish in 10th place, took the lead on 18 minutes through Luis Vazquez, who ran on to a pass from Killian Sardella on the right-hand side of the box before cutting inside and curling an excellent shot into the far corner with his left foot.

It was almost 2-0 when Anderlecht captain Yari Verschaeren fired a shot against the post, but the visitors equalised four minutes before halftime when defender Robin Hranac scored his first goal for the club with a header from Tom Bischof’s corner.

Teenager Bischof gave Hoffenheim the lead nine minutes into the second half with a low left-footed drive from the edge of the box, before the visitors pulled away on the scoreboard.

David Mokwa buried a rebound in the box to make it 3-1 before Adam Hlozek was given far too much time to pick his spot from 12 metres.

Anderlecht substitute Keisuke Goto scored within a minute of coming on and Ludwig Augustinsson netted a long-range strike as the home side rallied in the final 11 minutes but fell short and finished outside the top eight on goal difference.

They will now go into Friday's draw for the playoff round.

Source: Reuters

