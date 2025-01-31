Hoffenheim edge thriller to end Anderlecht's top eight hopes

BRUSSELS : Four goals in 24 minutes for Hoffenheim saw them rally from behind to defeat Anderlecht 4-3 on Thursday and end their hosts’ hopes of a place in the Europa League top eight and automatic qualification for the round of 16.

Hoffenheim needed to win and hope other results went their way to reach the playoffs but, despite their thrilling victory, it was not enough to see them progress and they bow out of the competition in 27th place in the table.

Anderlecht, who finish in 10th place, took the lead on 18 minutes through Luis Vazquez, who ran on to a pass from Killian Sardella on the right-hand side of the box before cutting inside and curling an excellent shot into the far corner with his left foot.

It was almost 2-0 when Anderlecht captain Yari Verschaeren fired a shot against the post, but the visitors equalised four minutes before halftime when defender Robin Hranac scored his first goal for the club with a header from Tom Bischof’s corner.

Teenager Bischof gave Hoffenheim the lead nine minutes into the second half with a low left-footed drive from the edge of the box, before the visitors pulled away on the scoreboard.

David Mokwa buried a rebound in the box to make it 3-1 before Adam Hlozek was given far too much time to pick his spot from 12 metres.

Anderlecht substitute Keisuke Goto scored within a minute of coming on and Ludwig Augustinsson netted a long-range strike as the home side rallied in the final 11 minutes but fell short and finished outside the top eight on goal difference.

They will now go into Friday's draw for the playoff round.