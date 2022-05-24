Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Hoffenheim name Breitenreiter as manager
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Hoffenheim name Breitenreiter as manager

Hoffenheim name Breitenreiter as manager

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Hannover 96 - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - January 26, 2019 Hannover coach Andre Breitenreiter before the match REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video

24 May 2022 10:53PM (Updated: 24 May 2022 10:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Hoffenheim named Andre Breitenreiter as coach on Tuesday, with the former Schalke and Hannover manager replacing Sebastian Hoeness who left the club earlier this month.

Breitenreiter, 48, returns to the Bundesliga after a stint with FC Zurich, where he won the Swiss Super League this season. He has signed a contract until 2024.

"Breitenreiter is a very ambitious coach whose attacking philosophy makes him an outstanding fit for TSG," said Hoffenheim director of football Alexander Rosen.

Breitenreiter shot to fame after taking German club SC Paderborn 07 into the Bundesliga in 2014.

Hoffenheim parted ways with Hoeness after the club, who were in the top four in January, finished the campaign in ninth place and missed out on European football next season.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us