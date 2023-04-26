Hoffenheim need Matarazzo energy in Bundesliga finale-Kabak

Logo
Sport

Sport

26 Apr 2023 09:52PM (Updated: 26 Apr 2023 09:52PM)
BERLIN : Hoffenheim coach Pellegrino Matarazzo's arrival in February has injected the team with much-needed energy which will be key in their battle to stay up, defender Ozan Kabak said on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Turkey international said Hoffenheim, in 14th place on 29 points, had to bounce back instantly from last week's loss to Cologne with five games remaining.

American Matarazzo's work has paid off with Hoffenheim on a four-game unbeaten run, including three straight wins, prior to the defeat to Cologne.

They play Champions League hopefuls RB Leipzig on Saturday and also face Eintracht Frankfurt and third-placed Union Berlin in the coming weeks in the Bundesliga.

"It will be tough five games and we need to take points from these games because we are not safe yet," Kabak told an online international media conference. "But we can take points from these games. It won't be harder than the Bayern Munich game."

Hoffenheim snatched a 1-1 in Munich 10 days ago but then slipped up last week to stay to stay just two points away from the relegation playoff spot occupied by Matarazzo's former club VfB Stuttgart in 16th.

Hoffenheim face Stuttgart on the final match of the season.

"I feel confident we will take the points and survive. We can win those games and I am sure all the guys are aware of the position," Kabak said, adding Matarazzo's intensity was crucial.

"His ideas are unique," the defender said. "With his pressing game he keeps intensity high really. Even the training is very intense. He brought good energy to us. It's perfect match for both sides."

Source: Reuters

