Hoffenheim snatch 1-1 draw at Dortmund with stoppage-time equaliser

DORTMUND, Germany :Hoffenheim's Jacob Bruun Larsen scored a stoppage-time goal against former club Borussia Dortmund to snatch a 1-1 draw for the visitors on Sunday and drop their opponents down to eighth place in the Bundesliga.

Bruun Larsen slid in to score, spoiling the home fans' celebrations and capping a bad week for Dortmund following their 3-2 Champions League loss to Barcelona.

Gio Reyna had powered Dortmund into a 46th-minute lead after pouncing on a bad clearance to drill in from just inside the box.

With Dortmund's injury concerns easing, as forward Karim Adeyemi made his comeback and Nico Schlotterbeck was declared fit following a midweek ankle injury, the hosts gradually took control of the game after a strong Hoffenheim start.

U.S. international Reyna put them in the driving seat but they failed to gain any real momentum.

Dortmund struggled under pressure from Hoffenheim late in the game and the visitors were rewarded with the leveller.

"I am not satisfied at all. A very weak performance, maybe the weakest performance of the season," Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin told a press conference.

"The goal did us well but only for a short period. But still you need to defend it until then and then we ended up dropping two valuable points," he said.

The Ruhr valley club dropped to eighth on 22 points, with Bayern Munich, who suffered a 2-1 defeat at Mainz 05 on Saturday, leading the title race on 33. Hoffenheim are in 14th spot on 14 points.