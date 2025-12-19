RIYADH, Dec ‌18 : Napoli's Rasmus Hojlund proved decisive as the Dane helped his side beat Italian Super Cup holders AC Milan 2-0 in the semi-finals on Thursday, helping to set up a goal in the first half and scoring after the break to send ‌their opponents home.

Napoli will face the winners ‌of Friday's second semi between Inter Milan and Bologna in the showpiece game on Monday.

Thursday's match at the King Saud University Stadium started slowly as both sides sought to find their rhythm.

David Neres opened the scoring in the 39th ‍minute with a tap-in at the back post after Hojlund burst down the left and cut the ball back, with goalkeeper Mike Maignan only getting his fingertips to the ball ​and diverting it to ‌the scorer.

The Dane all but sealed the win in the 64th minute, forcing his way into ​the box under pressure from defender Koni De Winter near the ⁠byline before his shot from ‌a tight angle wrong-footed Maignan and found the ​far corner to double Napoli's lead.

The tempo then dropped as both sides waited for counter-attacking opportunities. Hojlund ‍was substituted late on and received a hug from fellow ⁠Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku, who was on the bench after an ​injury layoff kept ‌him out since August.