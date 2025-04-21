Hojlund struggles are a team issue, says Amorim

MANCHESTER, England :Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim insisted Rasmus Hojlund's slump in form is not the young striker's fault, claiming the team as a collective must shoulder the blame for their problems in front of goal.

More missed chances in United's 1-0 home Premier League defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday mean the 22-year-old Dane has now scored only once for his club in 28 games across all competitions.

Hojlund has struggled to find the net with regularity all season, leading many to question why the club paid Atalanta a reported 72 million pounds ($96 million) for him two years ago.

"I think if you look at the games, we have several players that missed big chances, not just Rasmus," Amorim told reporters. "But for Rasmus, the game is to score goals because he is a striker. But it is a team thing.

"Our team should score more goals, it is not just Rasmus missing chances.

"The only way I know is to work on him, show him the videos. He needed to score a goal, he will not score if he’s out. So I try to manage that during games."

The Wolves defeat left the record 20-times top-flight champions down in 14th in the standings, having slumped to their 15th league loss of the season – their most in a single league campaign since 1989-90.

"We say to the fans the truth: that we lack a lot of things in our team, that we miss chances," Amorim added. "If we do not score goals we are not going to win.

"We have a lot to do and to focus on improving the team, and step by step, and understand until the end of the league is going to be like this and we do something."

($1 = 0.7522 pounds)