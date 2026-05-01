Logo
Logo

Sport

Holder brings 'sprinkling of stardust' as Gujarat beat RCB
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Holder brings 'sprinkling of stardust' as Gujarat beat RCB

Holder brings 'sprinkling of stardust' as Gujarat beat RCB
Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Gujarat Titans - M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - April 24, 2026 Gujarat Titans' Jason Holder in action REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh
Holder brings 'sprinkling of stardust' as Gujarat beat RCB
Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Gujarat Titans v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - April 30, 2026 Gujarat Titans' Jason Holder celebrates with Shubman Gill and Kagiso Rabada after taking the catch to dismiss Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Rajat Patidar, off the bowling of Arshad Khan REUTERS/Amit Dave
Holder brings 'sprinkling of stardust' as Gujarat beat RCB
Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Gujarat Titans v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - April 30, 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli with Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan after the match REUTERS/Amit Dave
Holder brings 'sprinkling of stardust' as Gujarat beat RCB
Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Gujarat Titans v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - April 30, 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Romario Shepherd celebrates with teammates after taking the lbw wicket of Gujarat Titans' Washington Sundar REUTERS/Amit Dave
01 May 2026 01:23PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

May 1 : Jason Holder's display in Gujarat Titans' four-wicket IPL win over champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru was exactly what the team was looking for when they bought the West Indies international, director of cricket Vikram Solanki said.

Holder took two wickets and three catches, before scoring 12 runs as Gujarat chased down 155 in Thursday's match.

“I think when we were pursuing Jason at the auction, it was with the mind to him being able to fulfil both roles — the bat and the ball. So he does offer us exactly that,” Solanki told reporters.

"... His numbers at five and six have been quite outstanding. And that has come about because he, of course, has all of the ability that you need.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"Physically, a strong guy, has great reach, leverage as far as the bat is concerned, so all the technicalities are covered. He also is now bringing an added dimension, that sprinkling of stardust, if you like, of being a really experienced campaigner."

Holder, 34, has played 96 Twenty20 Internationals for the West Indies and has captained the side in all three formats, with Solanki saying his experience was proving valuable on and off the field.

“You often get individuals that have a good amount of experience that perhaps can’t communicate it as well," he added.

"It doesn’t come naturally to them. Jason will always be willing to have conversations, whether it’s with the coaching group ... or with all of the young guys around as well.

“And that’s just it. That’s the perfect storm if you think about it — a skilled cricketer that has experience, wants to be a part of a team, is a thorough gentleman. He’s very articulate when he speaks."

Gujarat, fifth in the standings, next face Punjab Kings on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement