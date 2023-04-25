Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Holder Jabeur withdraws from Madrid Open with calf injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Holder Jabeur withdraws from Madrid Open with calf injury

Holder Jabeur withdraws from Madrid Open with calf injury
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - WTA 500 - Stuttgart Open - Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany - April 22, 2023 Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in action during her semi final match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth/File Photo
Holder Jabeur withdraws from Madrid Open with calf injury
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - WTA 500 - Stuttgart Open - Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany - April 22, 2023 Tunisia's Ons Jabeur leaves the court after withdrawing from her semi final match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth/File Photo
25 Apr 2023 04:28AM (Updated: 25 Apr 2023 04:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Defending champion Ons Jabeur said on Monday she had withdrawn from the Madrid Open with a calf injury after retiring from the Stuttgart Open at the weekend.

The Tunisian world number four retired after three games against Iga Swiatek in the Stuttgart Open semi-final, where she was injured during the last point of the first game on Saturday.

"Further to many medical exams done, it shows that I have a small tear in my calf and I will need more time to recover," the 28-year-old Jabeur said on Instagram.

"I'm sad to announce that I won't be able to compete and defend my title this year at the Madrid Open. I would like to wish everyone and the tournament a great event."

Jabeur, who was on a seven-match winning run after recovering from injury and surgery earlier this year, was to face Romania's Ana Bogdan or Hungary's Anna Bondar in the second round of the clay tournament in Madrid.

The Madrid Open will be played from Tuesday through May 7.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.