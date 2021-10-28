Logo
Holder replaces injured McCoy in West Indies T20 World Cup squad
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second Test - England v West Indies - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 20, 2020 West Indies' Jason Holder, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Jon Super/Pool via REUTERS

28 Oct 2021 05:09AM (Updated: 28 Oct 2021 05:28AM)
West Indies fast bowler Obel McCoy has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup with a right shin injury, the country's cricket board (CWI) said on Wednesday.

McCoy, 24, played in the Group I opener against England last weekend but missed Tuesday's match against South Africa, with the defending champions suffering defeat on both occasions.

All-rounder Jason Holder, who was initially named as a travelling reserve for the tournament, will replace McCoy in the 15-man squad. Holder has 199 West Indies caps to his name, which includes 27 T20 internationals.

"McCoy did really well in the T20Is earlier this year and adapted well in the opening match against England," CWI lead selector Roger Harper said in a statement.

"He was a key member of the bowling unit and it's unfortunate he won't be able to take any further part in the tournament. We wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the field ready to go again in the near future."

Holder will be eligible for selection when West Indies take on Bangladesh in Sharjah on Friday.

Source: Reuters

