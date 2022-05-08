Logo
Holders Al Ahly on course for Champions League triple
Soccer Football - CAF Champions League - Semi Final - First Leg - Al-Ahly v ES Setif - Al Ahly WE Al Salam Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - May 7, 2022 Al Ahly's Hamdi Fathi is shown a yellow card by referee Bamlak Tessema Weyesa REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Soccer Football - CAF Champions League - Semi Final - First Leg - Al-Ahly v ES Setif - Al Ahly WE Al Salam Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - May 7, 2022 ES Setif's Abdelmouméne Djabou in action with Al Ahly's Percy Tau REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Soccer Football - CAF Champions League - Semi Final - First Leg - Al-Ahly v ES Setif - Al Ahly WE Al Salam Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - May 7, 2022 Al Ahly's Percy Tau celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Soccer Football - CAF Champions League - Semi Final - First Leg - Al-Ahly v ES Setif - Al Ahly WE Al Salam Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - May 7, 2022 ES Setif's Abdelmoumene Djabou in action with Al Ahly's Ayman Ashraf REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
08 May 2022 05:14AM (Updated: 08 May 2022 05:14AM)
CAIRO : Holders Al Ahly remain on course for an unprecedented third straight African Champions League title after a resounding 4-0 home win over 10-man Entente Setif of Algeria in Saturday’s semi-final, first leg.

Percy Tau scored twice and provided assists for both Taher Mohamed Taher and Mohamed Sherif as the home side put in a dominant performance against Setif, who had Amir Karaoui sent off after just 34 minutes.

Egyptian side Al Ahly are Africa’s most successful club and looking to reinforce their dominance of the continental club competition after winning the last two editions of the Champions League.

They will play the second leg away in Algiers next Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca took a giant stride towards a place in this season’s final as they beat hosts Petro Atletico of Angola 3-1 in their semi-final, first leg in Luanda.

An own goal from Petro’s Brazilian skipper Tiago Azulao, who deflected a free kick into his own net, and a stunning long-range strike by Wydad captain Yahya Jabrane saw the visitors lead 2-0 at halftime.

Congo international Guy Carel Mbenza increased the lead in the 68th minute before substitute Job Estevao pulled one back for the home side with a free kick nine minutes from time. Petro also had midfielder Soares, another of their Brazilian contingent, sent off in the closing stages.

The second leg will be played in Casablanca next Friday.

The Champions League final is set for May 29 but the venue is still to be decided by the Confederation of African Football.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

