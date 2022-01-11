Logo
Holders Algeria held to surprise draw at Cup of Nations
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Group E - Algeria v Sierra Leone - Stade de Japoma, Douala, Cameroon - January 11, 2022
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Group E - Algeria v Sierra Leone - Stade de Japoma, Douala, Cameroon - January 11, 2022
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Group E - Algeria v Sierra Leone - Stade de Japoma, Douala, Cameroon - January 11, 2022
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Group E - Algeria v Sierra Leone - Stade de Japoma, Douala, Cameroon - January 11, 2022
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Group E - Algeria v Sierra Leone - Stade de Japoma, Douala, Cameroon - January 11, 2022
11 Jan 2022 11:29PM (Updated: 11 Jan 2022 11:48PM)
DOUALA: Holders Algeria were held to a surprise goalless draw by Sierra Leone as they made an uninspiring start to the defence of their Africa Cup of Nations title in Douala on Tuesday (Jan 11) .

Algeria were expected to get their Group E campaign at the tournament in Cameroon off to an easy start against minnows Sierra Leone, who were returning to the tournament for the first time since 1996.

But it proved a brave showing by the West Africans as they clung on for a point in sweltering heat in the port city.

The second Group E game is being played on Wednesday in Douala when Equatorial Guinea meet the Ivory Coast.

Source: Reuters

