Holders Italy face South Korea in Davis Cup Final 8, Spain meet Austria

Sept 22 : Defending champions Italy will take on South Korea in the Davis Cup Final 8 in November while Spain play Austria, after the draw for the finale of the premier men's team competition was conducted on Tuesday.

• The Davis Cup Final 8 takes place on the indoor hardcourts of the SuperTennis Arena in the Italian city of Bologna from November 24 to 29.

• Italy are looking to win the competition for the fourth year in a row and face Final 8 debutants South Korea on November 25. The remaining schedule will be confirmed soon.

• The Czech Republic, who advanced to the quarter-finals at the expense of 32-times champions the United States, will take on Canada for a place in the final four.

• Germany advanced to the Final 8 thanks to a superb display by newly crowned US Open champion Alexander Zverev in their clash with Croatia. They will face Britain next.

• Fourteen teams competed in the qualifiers last weekend with the seven winners advancing to the Final 8. Italy qualified automatically as reigning champions.Davis Cup Finals draw:Italy v South KoreaCzech Republic v CanadaBritain v Germany Austria v Spain