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Holders Italy face South Korea in Davis Cup Final 8, Spain meet Austria
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Holders Italy face South Korea in Davis Cup Final 8, Spain meet Austria

Holders Italy face South Korea in Davis Cup Final 8, Spain meet Austria
Tennis - Davis Cup - Qualifiers - Second Round - South Korea v India - Olympic Tennis Court, Seoul, South Korea - September 19, 2026 South Korea players celebrate after winning the tie against India REUTERS/Kim Soo-Hyeon
Holders Italy face South Korea in Davis Cup Final 8, Spain meet Austria
Tennis - Davis Cup - Qualifiers - Second Round - Austria v Belgium - Wiener Athletic Club, Vienna, Austria - September 19, 2026 Austria players celebrate after qualifying for the Davis Cup Finals REUTERS/Elisabeth Mandl
Holders Italy face South Korea in Davis Cup Final 8, Spain meet Austria
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Davis Cup - Final 8 - Final - Italy v Spain - SuperTennis Arena, Bologna, Italy - November 23, 2025 Italy celebrate with the trophy after winning the Davis Cup REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo
22 Sep 2026 07:41PM
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Sept 22 : Defending champions Italy will take on South Korea in the Davis Cup Final 8 in November while Spain play Austria, after the draw for the finale of the premier men's team competition was conducted on Tuesday.

• The Davis Cup Final 8 takes place on the indoor hardcourts of the SuperTennis Arena in the Italian city of Bologna from November 24 to 29.

• Italy are looking to win the competition for the fourth year in a row and face Final 8 debutants South Korea on November 25. The remaining schedule will be confirmed soon.

• The Czech Republic, who advanced to the quarter-finals at the expense of 32-times champions the United States, will take on Canada for a place in the final four.

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• Germany advanced to the Final 8 thanks to a superb display by newly crowned US Open champion Alexander Zverev in their clash with Croatia. They will face Britain next.

• Fourteen teams competed in the qualifiers last weekend with the seven winners advancing to the Final 8. Italy qualified automatically as reigning champions.Davis Cup Finals draw:Italy v South KoreaCzech Republic v CanadaBritain v Germany Austria v Spain

Source: Reuters
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