Holders Leverkusen stage two-goal comeback to beat Cologne 3-2 in German Cup

LEVERKUSEN, Germany : Holders Bayer Leverkusen came from two goals down and scored a last-gasp equaliser before snatching a 3-2 extra-time win over second division club Cologne on Wednesday to reach the German Cup semi-finals.

Victor Boniface volleyed in the winner in the 98th minute after fellow Leverkusen forward Patrik Schick, who had cut the deficit in the 61st, headed in deep in second-half stoppage time to force extra time in a pulsating encounter.

Alejandro Grimaldo had hit the crossbar with a free kick on the half-hour mark with Leverkusen, who went unbeaten as they won the domestic league and Cup double last season, upping the tempo in the last 15 minutes of the first half.

But it was their local Rhine derby rivals who scored through Damion Downs with the last kick before the break.

Cologne then silenced the Leverkusen crowd with a second goal nine minutes after the restart as Linton Maina completed a quick break.

Leverkusen, who have qualified for the Champions League Round of 16, hit back through Schick before the Czech headed in at the far post to send the match into extra time.

Nigeria international Boniface then slipped into the box and volleyed in a Grimaldo cross to give Leverkusen the lead.

Cologne thought they had levelled in the 112th minute through Imad Rondic but his effort was ruled offside.