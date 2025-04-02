Holders Leverkusen stunned by third division Arminia Bielefeld in German Cup semis

BIELEFELD, Germany : Third-tier Arminia Bielefeld stunned holders Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 on Tuesday, coming from a goal down to reach the German Cup final.

Bielefeld, who have eliminated four Bundesliga teams in consecutive rounds in the competition, became the fourth third-tier side to reach the German Cup final.

Leverkusen, who had never lost a German Cup match under coach Xabi Alonso, were made to work hard before taking the lead in the 17th minute with Jonathan Tah's tap-in at the far post from a corner.

Their joy only lasted three minutes with Marius Woerl beating keeper Lukas Hradecky with a low drive to draw the hosts level.

Hradecky pulled off a spectacular save in the 26th when he blocked Sarenren Bazee's point-blank effort but Bielefeld's comeback was complete on the stroke of halftime with a close-range volley from Maximilian Grosser.

The hosts were relentless, keeping up the pressure and carving out several chances after the break before Leverkusen's Patrik Schick hit the post with an 81st-minute header.

VfB Stuttgart face RB Leipzig on Wednesday in the other semi-final.