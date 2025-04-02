Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Holders Leverkusen stunned by third division Arminia Bielefeld in German Cup semis
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Holders Leverkusen stunned by third division Arminia Bielefeld in German Cup semis

Holders Leverkusen stunned by third division Arminia Bielefeld in German Cup semis
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Semi Final - Arminia Bielefeld v Bayer Leverkusen - Bielefelder Alm, Bielefeld, Germany - April 1, 2025 Bayer Leverkusen's Patrik Schick heads at goal REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Holders Leverkusen stunned by third division Arminia Bielefeld in German Cup semis
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Semi Final - Arminia Bielefeld v Bayer Leverkusen - Bielefelder Alm, Bielefeld, Germany - April 1, 2025 Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
02 Apr 2025 04:59AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BIELEFELD, Germany : Third-tier Arminia Bielefeld stunned holders Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 on Tuesday, coming from a goal down to reach the German Cup final.

Bielefeld, who have eliminated four Bundesliga teams in consecutive rounds in the competition, became the fourth third-tier side to reach the German Cup final.

Leverkusen, who had never lost a German Cup match under coach Xabi Alonso, were made to work hard before taking the lead in the 17th minute with Jonathan Tah's tap-in at the far post from a corner.

Their joy only lasted three minutes with Marius Woerl beating keeper Lukas Hradecky with a low drive to draw the hosts level.

Hradecky pulled off a spectacular save in the 26th when he blocked Sarenren Bazee's point-blank effort but Bielefeld's comeback was complete on the stroke of halftime with a close-range volley from Maximilian Grosser.

The hosts were relentless, keeping up the pressure and carving out several chances after the break before Leverkusen's Patrik Schick hit the post with an 81st-minute header.

VfB Stuttgart face RB Leipzig on Wednesday in the other semi-final.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement