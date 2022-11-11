Logo
Sport

Holders Liverpool to face Man City in EFL Cup fourth round
Holders Liverpool to face Man City in EFL Cup fourth round

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Manchester United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - January 17, 2021 General view of a corner flag inside the stadium before the match Pool via REUTERS/Michael Regan

11 Nov 2022 06:55AM (Updated: 11 Nov 2022 06:55AM)
LONDON : EFL Cup holders Liverpool were handed the toughest of fourth-round draws on Thursday with a trip to Premier League champions Manchester City.

Liverpool have struggled domestically this season, needing a penalty shootout to dispose of second-tier Derby County on Wednesday after they were held to a 0-0 draw at Anfield.

City, who have won four of the last five EFL Cups, were made to work hard for their third-round victory over Chelsea.

City's only defeat in all competitions this season was against Liverpool, however, with Mohamed Salah's late strike giving them a 1-0 Premier League win last month.

Manchester United, who twice came from behind to beat Aston Villa 4-2 at Old Trafford on Thursday, host second-tier Burnley in the fourth round and there is another all Premier League clash as Newcastle United entertain Bournemouth.

The ties will be played in the week commencing Dec. 19, just after the World Cup final in Qatar.

Source: Reuters

