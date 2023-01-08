Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Holders Liverpool to face replay after 2-2 draw with Wolves
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Holders Liverpool to face replay after 2-2 draw with Wolves

Holders Liverpool to face replay after 2-2 draw with Wolves
Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - January 7, 2023 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their second goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
Holders Liverpool to face replay after 2-2 draw with Wolves
Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - January 7, 2023 Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring their first goal Andrew Robertson REUTERS/Phil Noble
Holders Liverpool to face replay after 2-2 draw with Wolves
Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - January 7, 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez in action REUTERS/Phil Noble
Holders Liverpool to face replay after 2-2 draw with Wolves
Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - January 7, 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Goncalo Guedes in action with Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara and Trent Alexander-Arnold REUTERS/Phil Noble
08 Jan 2023 06:33AM (Updated: 08 Jan 2023 06:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LIVERPOOL, England : Holders Liverpool were held to a 2-2 home draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup on Saturday and will now face a replay after a breathless third-round tie in which the visitors had a late goal chalked off for offside.

Liverpool fell behind after 26 minutes following a howler from goalkeeper Alisson who attempted to play a pass out from the back but directed the ball to the feet of Goncalo Guedes, who slotted in to the empty net.

The hosts, however, entered the break level after a superb cross-field Trent Alexander-Arnold pass was met by Darwin Nunez on the volley, who directed the ball past Matija Sarkic.

A defensive mix-up then handed the lead to Liverpool, with Mohamed Salah producing a calm finish after Wolves defender Toti flicked a Liverpool pass into his path.

Wolves did not let up in their intensity after going behind and were rewarded as Hwang Hee-chan sneaked the ball between Alisson's legs after being threaded through by fellow substitute Matheus Cunha.

The visitors thought they were close to knocking Liverpool out of the competition as Toti flicked the ball into the Reds' net, and sprinted away in celebration, taking off his shirt, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.