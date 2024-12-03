Holders Manchester United visit Arsenal in FA Cup third round

Holders Manchester United will travel to record 14-times winners Arsenal in the FA Cup third round in January.

The third round matches, where Premier League and second-tier clubs enter the competition, will be held from Jan. 9-13.

Last season's losing finalists Manchester City host fourth-tier neighbours Salford City, while Premier League leaders Liverpool welcome Accrington Stanley and Chelsea are at home to another League Two side Morecambe.

Tottenham Hotspur, eight-times winners, travel to non-league Tamworth.