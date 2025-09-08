Holders New Zealand crush Ireland in strong statement of intent

BRIGHTON, England :New Zealand's teenage flyer Braxton Sorensen-McGee scored a hat-trick of tries as the holders sent a signal of intent by beating Ireland 40-0 in their last Pool C clash on Sunday to preserve a 100 per cent start to the defence of the Women’s Rugby World Cup crown.

New Zealand, who scored six tries, will now take on either France or South Africa in the first of the quarter-finals in Exeter next Saturday, while Ireland are also through to the last eight after finishing second in the pool.

The Irish, who have a winning record over the Black Ferns, began strongly in front of a sell-out 30,000 crowd but failed to convert early pressure and then found themselves 12-0 behind after 20 minutes.

First Stacey Waaka sped over in the 15th minute, after a quick ball down the line, before prop forward Chryss Viliko powered over five minutes later from close range.

The 18-year-old Sorensen-McGee jinxed past two defenders to score the first of her three tries to put New Zealand 19-0 up at the break, before showing another impressive turn of speed in the 58th minute to go over for the Kiwis' fourth try.

New Zealand, who won the last World Cup on home soil four years ago, also had the opportunity to show their defensive qualities, which will come in handy in the knockout stages, as they tigerishly kept Ireland at bay in the latter stages of the game, thwarting efforts at a comeback.

Sorensen-McGee then ran past a tiring Irish defence to complete her hat-trick with a minute to go and straight from the kick-off she was part of a sweeping move downfield that Maia Joseph finished off.

Japan came from behind to beat Spain 29-21 earlier on Sunday in York to finish third in Pool C but both teams had already been eliminated.

Italy's Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi got a hat-trick of tries as her side proved much too strong for World Cup newcomers Brazil, winning 64-3 at Northampton to claim third spot in Pool D.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)