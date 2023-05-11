Logo
Holders Qatar to face China, Tajikistan and Lebanon at Asian Cup
Soccer Football - AFC Asian Cup - Final Draw - Katara Opera House, Doha, Qatar - May 11, 2023 Former player and draw conductor Hassan Al Haydos hands the AFC Asian Cup trophy to General Secretary of the AFC Windsor John before the draw REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous
Soccer Football - AFC Asian Cup - Final Draw - Katara Opera House, Doha, Qatar - May 11, 2023 General view of the draw conductors Tim Cahill, Hassan Al Haydos, Park Ji-sung, Server Djeparov, Yoshimi Yamashita, Sun Wen and Maymol Rocky on the stage before the draw REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous
Soccer Football - AFC Asian Cup - Final Draw - Katara Opera House, Doha, Qatar - May 11, 2023 General view outside the venue before the draw REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous
11 May 2023 08:06PM (Updated: 11 May 2023 08:11PM)
DOHA :Holders and hosts Qatar will take on China, Tajikistan and Lebanon in the group stages of the Asian Cup finals in January after the draw was conducted in Doha on Thursday.

Qatar, who won the title for the first time when the tournament was held in the United Arab Emirates in 2019, will open their defence on Jan. 12 against the Lebanese in Group A.

Japan, winners of the competition on a record four occasions and who were runners-up four years ago, have been drawn in Group D to face Indonesia, Iraq and Vietnam, currently led by former Japan coach Philippe Troussier.

Group B will feature 2015 champions Australia alongside Uzbekistan, Syria and India while three-time winners Iran headline Group C alongside the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong and Palestine.

South Korea will be looking to claim the title for the first time since 1960 and face Malaysia, Jordan and Bahrain in Group E and Saudi Arabia, who won the most recent of their three titles in 1996, meet Thailand, Kyrgyzstan and Oman in Group F.

The tournament, originally scheduled to be played in June and July this year, will run from Jan. 12 to Feb. 10 and is being held in Qatar after original hosts China stood down due to the country's COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Asian Cup Qatar 2023 draw:

Group A: Qatar, China, Tajikistan, Lebanon

Group B: Australia, Uzbekistan, Syria, India

Group C: Iran, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Palestine

Group D: Japan, Indonesia, Iraq, Vietnam

Group E: South Korea, Malaysia, Jordan, Bahrain

Group F: Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Kyrgyzstan, Oman

Source: Reuters

