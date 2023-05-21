Logo
Holders Wydad Casablanca reach African Champions League final
Holders Wydad Casablanca reach African Champions League final

Soccer Football - African Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Mamelodi Sundowns v Wydad Casablanca - Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria, South Africa - May 20, 2023 Wydad Casablanca's Ayoub El Amloud celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Soccer Football - African Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Mamelodi Sundowns v Wydad Casablanca - Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria, South Africa - May 20, 2023 Wydad Casablanca fans in the stands celebrate after the match REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
21 May 2023 12:10AM
PRETORIA : A late own goal sent holders Wydad Casablanca of Morocco into the African Champions League final on away goals after holding Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa to a 2-2 draw in Saturday’s semi-final second leg.

Sundowns’ defender Mothobi Mvala powered a header into the back of his own net in a botched clearance eight minutes from time to hand Wydad a ticket to next month’s decider against Al Ahly of Egypt.

The first leg of the semi-final in Casablanca ended goalless and the two away goals in the return ensured Wydad’s progress.

Sundowns went ahead early in the second half through captain Themba Zwane, stealing the ball away from the Moroccan defence before firing home from the edge of the box.

But Wydad showed their experience to equalise in the 72nd minute with a powerful header from flying fullback Ayoub El Amloud from a perfect cross by captain Yahya Jabrane.

Sundowns restored their lead seven minutes later through top scorer Peter Shalulile but gave away a second goal three minutes later to end their hopes.

Al Ahly host the first leg of the final on June 4 with Wydad at home in the return a week later as the two clubs reprise last year's decider, which Wydad won 2-0.

Source: Reuters

