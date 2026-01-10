WREXHAM, Wales, Jan ‌9 : Second-tier Wrexham beat Nottingham Forest on penalties after a 3-3 draw to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday, eliminating a Premier League side for the first time in 26 years in another chapter of their Hollywood story.

Goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo was the hero for the hosts, saving Forest's fifth penalty by Omari Hutchinson to ensure ‌the win.

Wrexham's Liberato Cacace and Oliver Rathbone scored in ‌quick succession in the first half. The second-tier team looked headed for victory with a 3-1 lead in a breathless second half before Callum Hudson-Odoi struck in the 76th and 89th minutes.

Forest boss Sean Dyche had selected a virtual reserve team with eight changes from Tuesday's Premier League win over West Ham United.

But he ‍sent on reinforcements in Neco Williams, Nicolas Dominguez, and Morgan Gibbs-White for the second half, and it paid off as Igor Jesus pulled one back in the 64th minute, nodding in a cross off the post.

Dominic Hyam restored Wrexham's two-goal advantage when ​he dove to head home ‌a free kick in the 74th minute before Hudson-Odoi's heroics.

But Wrexham prevailed in the shootout after extra time ended without a goal and ​the victory was another highlight for a team that has climbed from non-league football to ⁠the second tier in three seasons ‌under the ownership of Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Canadian Reynolds was ​at Friday's game.

Championship side Oxford United beat League Two's MK Dons on penalties after their match ended 1-1, while a couple of League ‍One teams moved on, with Wigan Athletic beating Championship side Preston North End 1-0, ⁠and Port Vale defeating League Two's Fleetwood Town 1-0.

Holders Crystal Palace head to non-league Macclesfield ​Town, the lowest-ranked team ‌remaining in the competition, in one of the 18 games on ‍Saturday.

(Reporting ​by Lori EwingEditing by Christian Radnedge)