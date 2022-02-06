Logo
Hologram of IOC's Bach hands over 'torch' in virtual relay
Sport

A hologram of Alibaba Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang holds an Olympic torch next to a hologram of International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, at an event demonstrating Alibaba's Cloud ME technology in Beijing, China February 6, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo
A hologram of International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach hands an Olympic torch to a hologram of Alibaba Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang, at an event demonstrating Alibaba's Cloud ME technology in Beijing, China, February 6, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Holograms of International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and Alibaba Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang are seen as they meet remotely at an event demonstrating Alibaba's Cloud ME technology, in Beijing, China, February 6, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo
A hologram of International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach is seen as he addresses members of the media from inside the closed loop "bubble" of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, at an event demonstrating Alibaba's Cloud ME technology in Beijing, China, February 6, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo
A hologram of Alibaba Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang is seen as he addresses members of the media from Shanghai, at an event demonstrating Alibaba's Cloud ME technology in Beijing, China, February 6, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo
06 Feb 2022 08:06PM (Updated: 06 Feb 2022 08:06PM)
BEIJING : After days of face to face diplomacy at the Beijing 2020 Winter Olympics, it was time for the holograms to take over on Sunday.

A life-size image of International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach virtually handed an Olympic torch to a similar hologram of the chief executive of tech giant Alibaba, Daniel Zhang, who was more than 1,000 km away from Beijing in Shanghai.

No longer the preserve of sci-fi movies, hologram technology is becoming a real communications option, especially after COVID-19 put the brakes on global travel, driving firms such as China's Alibaba to seek alternatives to in-person meetings beyond video conferences.

"We’re living in a different world," the virtual Bach said of the technology in 2022 compared with the 2008 Summer Games that was also held in Beijing.

China's tough COVID protocols have greatly curbed in-person interactions during the Winter Olympics, with participants restricted to a "closed loop" with no direct contact with the Chinese public.

“I’d love to see it in your office,” Bach, who was inside the loop, told Zhang, whose company has been an Olympic partner since 2017.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo in Beijing; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

