Holstein's new signing Tolkin apologises for social media likes after criticism

BERLIN : Holstein Kiel's record transfer John Tolkin has apologised for his social media activities after he was criticised for liking posts related to gender identity, the COVID-19 pandemic and conspiracy theories, the club said on Friday.

U.S. international Tolkin joined the Bundesliga club on Thursday from the New York Red Bulls for a reported 2.5 million euros ($2.58 million), making him the biggest transfer of the struggling club, currently in 17th place after being promoted last season.

Just a few hours later, however, he had to apologise for his past social media activities, with Holstein Kiel saying they had talked to the player about it.

"I regret that things I have done in the past in my social media activities may have hurt, irritated or offended people," the 22-year-old fullback said in a club statement.

"This was never my intention. I want to take this opportunity to assure you 100 per cent that I respect all people, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

"I would therefore like to make it clear that I do not harbour any homophobic or discriminatory thoughts. This is not compatible with my personal values that I have been taught since childhood."

The club said they had discussed the matter with their new player and that he had explained his intention was not to hurt anyone.

"John has credibly explained to us that he did not want to hurt or offend anyone with these likes," Kiel said.

"None of the points of criticism he was accused of were compatible with his personal values. John stands behind the club's philosophy and this explicitly includes a commitment to diversity, tolerance and against all forms of discrimination and racism.

"We are therefore firmly convinced that with the signing of John, we can welcome a player to Holstein Kiel who fits in with us as a club, not only from a sporting point of view, but also from a human point of view."

($1 = 0.9708 euros)