Homa in hot pursuit as Vegas clings to Quail Hollow lead

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina :Max Homa vaulted into contention at the PGA Championship with a sizzling start to the second round on Friday at Quail Hollow where he joined the pack of golfers breathing down the neck of overnight leader Jhonattan Vegas.

Homa, who began the day nine shots back of Vegas, reached the turn in six-under after a remarkable display that included a tap-in eagle at the par-four 14th and chip-in birdie from 49 feet at the 18th.

The 34-year-old American, who won his first PGA Tour title at Quail Hollow in 2019, then poured in a 33-foot birdie at the par-three fourth that he followed with a bogey and was six-under on the day through 16 holes.

Vegas, the first Venezuelan to hold the lead or co-lead in a major championship, was even-par through nine holes and two shots clear of a trio consisting of J.J. Spaun, Frenchman Matthieu Pavon and Ryan Gerard.

Englishman Aaron Rai was three shots back and part of a pack sharing fifth place with five holes to play.

Rai, who overcame a bogey-bogey start with three birdies over a four-hole stretch on the front nine to enter the fray, had a chance to move into a share of the lead but missed a nine-foot birdie putt at the 10th.

LIV Golf's Tyrrell Hatton also made an early move and was one shot off the lead until a triple-bogey at his ninth hole, the par-four 18th, dropped him into a share of 25th place.

Britain's Hatton put his tee shot at 18 into the creek that runs along the fairway, sent his next into thick rough on the right from where his chip towards the green trickled back down a slope and left him spewing profanities.

Among the other early starters, U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau was lurking five shots off the pace after two birdies before the turn and was two under on the week with eight holes left in his second round.

Australian Cam Davis, who was in a share of second with little-known Gerard and two shots behind Vegas after the first round, dropped back after a shaky start.

Gerard was scheduled to tee off at 2:26 p.m. ET (1826 GMT).

World number one Scottie Scheffler, whose opening 69 was the lowest score from his high-profile group featuring Rory McIlroy (74) and defending champion Xander Schauffele (72) was due to head out at 1:47 p.m. ET in the same company.

McIlroy, playing his first major since his Masters triumph last month freed him from the burden of chasing the career Grand Slam, will need to do some work to avoid missing the cut at the PGA Championship for the first time since 2016.