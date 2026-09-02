Logo
Logo

Sport

Home favourite Gauff storms past Sonmez at US Open
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Home favourite Gauff storms past Sonmez at US Open

Home favourite Gauff storms past Sonmez at US Open
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 1, 2026 Coco Gauff of the U.S. reacts during her first round match against Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Home favourite Gauff storms past Sonmez at US Open
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 1, 2026 Coco Gauff of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Home favourite Gauff storms past Sonmez at US Open
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 1, 2026 Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates after winning her first round match against Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Robert Deutsch
Home favourite Gauff storms past Sonmez at US Open
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 1, 2026 Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez in action during her first round match against Coco Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Home favourite Gauff storms past Sonmez at US Open
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 1, 2026 Coco Gauff of the U.S. embraces Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez after winning her first round match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Robert Deutsch
02 Sep 2026 09:31AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK, Sept 1 : Home favourite Coco Gauff began her campaign for a second U.S. Open crown with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old arrived fresh from winning the Cincinnati Open and is chasing a third Grand Slam title after her breakthrough triumph in New York in 2023.

"I wasn't that nervous today, which was a shock," Gauff said on court. "When I walked back out on this court, I was trying to hold back a smile."

Gauff was in control under the lights and closed roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium, taking the only break of serve in the first set and wrapping up the opener in just over half an hour.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

World number 53 Sonmez showed flashes of her talent and produced a string of impressive winners, including a blistering backhand that drew applause from the crowd and even Gauff herself.

Sonmez, 24, looked to have settled in the second set, breaking back immediately after Gauff opened with a break and began testing the American with deep groundstrokes and forays to the net.

Gauff came under pressure trailing 3-2 but fought off three break points to hold and level the set before breaking Sonmez to reassert control at 4-3.

The American pulled away from there as Sonmez struggled to sustain the level that had briefly unsettled the fourth seed, leaving Gauff to close out another comfortable win.

"I know that I can raise my level if I need to," Gauff said.

"I like to challenge my opponent to keep up that level the whole match, and if they do, I clap my hands and walk off the court with my head held high. But I was able to settle down."

Gauff, who has reached the fourth round or better at the U.S. Open in each of the last four years, will face either Daria Kasatkina or Paula Badosa in the second round.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement