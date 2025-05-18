Logo
Home favourite Paolini downs Gauff to clinch Italian Open
Home favourite Paolini downs Gauff to clinch Italian Open

Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 17, 2025 Italy's Jasmine Paolini poses with the trophy after winning her final match against Coco Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 17, 2025 Italy's Jasmine Paolini celebrates with the trophy after winning her final match against Coco Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 17, 2025 Italy's Jasmine Paolini celebrates with the trophy after winning the final match as Coco Gauff of the U.S. poses with the runners up trophy REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 15, 2025 Italy's Jasmine Paolini celebrates after winning her semi final match against Peyton Stearns of the U.S. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 17, 2025 Italy's Jasmine Paolini celebrates winning her final match against Coco Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
18 May 2025 12:58AM (Updated: 18 May 2025 01:07AM)
ROME, Italy : Jasmine Paolini became the first Italian woman to win the Italian Open in 40 years when she beat American world number three Coco Gauff 6-4 6-2 in the final on Saturday.

It was Paolini's biggest clay-court title and her second 1000-level crown, with the 29-year-old from Tuscany having won the Dubai Championships last year.

Triumph in Italy boosts Paolini as she continues her preparations for the French Open, where she was runner-up last year. It starts on May 25.

Roared on by an adoring home crowd, Paolini became the only Italian to win the women's title at the Italian Open after Raffaella Reggi in 1985.

Source: Reuters
