Home hopes Fritz, Shelton advance, Raducanu notches first win since 2021 at US Open

NEW YORK :Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton kept American hopes flying high at the U.S. Open while 2021 champion Emma Raducanu advanced to the second round for the first time since her triumph, as the year's final major kicked off a day earlier than usual on Sunday.

Under the new extended 15-day format, first-round singles action will be contested from Sunday to Tuesday, rather than two days as in previous years, allowing access for another 70,000-odd spectators.

The extra crop of local ticketholders were treated to compelling wins from 2024 finalist Fritz, who beat compatriot Emilio Nava 7-5 6-2 6-3, and 2023 semi-finalist Shelton, who downed Peru's qualifier Ignacio Buse 6-3 6-2 6-4.

The fourth seed Fritz and the sixth seed Shelton have emerged as two of the brightest hopes to end a 22-year U.S. men's drought at their domestic major, as their women's counterparts have long carried the torch for American tennis.

Briton Raducanu, the first qualifier to win the tournament four years ago, reached the second round for the first time since hoisting the trophy as she beat Japanese qualifier Ena Shibahara 6-1 6-2.

"I did feel different coming into it this year," said Raducanu, who lost in the first round in 2022 and 2024.

"I felt like I was doing the right things day to day, but still, it's in the back of your head. So I'm just very pleased to have overcome that."

There were a handful of surprises, as qualifier Janice Tjen earned Indonesia its first win in a Grand Slam main draw in 22 years when she knocked out 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-4 4-6 6-4.

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines got the crowd on their feet as she battled back from 1-5 in the deciding set to defeat Denmark's 14th seed Clara Tauson 6-3 2-6 7-6(11) in a nerve-searing affair at the Grandstand.

"It was so, so difficult," said Eala. "This match is one for the books for me."

Novak Djokovic, the record 24-times Grand Slam singles champion, headlines the evening programme on Ashe against American Learner Tien, followed by 2024 finalist Jessica Pegula who plays Egypt's Mayar Sherif.

Italian Jasmine Paolini kicks off the later programme on Louis Armstrong Stadium against Australian qualifier Destanee Aiava, followed by the 2021 champion and 13th seed Daniil Medvedev, who faces France's Benjamin Bonzi.