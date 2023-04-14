Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Honda granted stay of execution on Marquez penalty
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Honda granted stay of execution on Marquez penalty

Honda granted stay of execution on Marquez penalty
FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - Repsol Honda Team's Marc Marquez and CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team's Miguel Oliveira after crashing during the Portuguese Grand Prix - Algarve International Circuit, Portimao, Portugal - March 26, 2023 REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo/File Photo
Honda granted stay of execution on Marquez penalty
FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - Portuguese Grand Prix - Algarve International Circuit, Portimao, Portugal - March 26, 2023 Repsol Honda Team's Marc Marquez and CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team's Miguel Oliveira after crashing during the race REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Honda granted stay of execution on Marquez penalty
FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - Portuguese Grand Prix - Algarve International Circuit, Portimao, Portugal - March 26, 2023 Repsol Honda Team's Marc Marquez and CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team's Miguel Oliveira after crashing during the race REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Honda granted stay of execution on Marquez penalty
FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - Portuguese Grand Prix - Algarve International Circuit, Portimao, Portugal - March 26, 2023 Repsol Honda Team's Marc Marquez and CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team's Miguel Oliveira after crashing during the race REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Honda granted stay of execution on Marquez penalty
FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - Portuguese Grand Prix - Algarve International Circuit, Portimao, Portugal - March 26, 2023 CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team's Miguel Oliveira receives medical attention after crashing during the race as Repsol Honda Team's Marc Marquez reacts REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
14 Apr 2023 02:37AM (Updated: 14 Apr 2023 02:37AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The MotoGP's Court of Appeal has granted a stay of execution on a penalty imposed on Marc Marquez for the Spaniard's crash with Miguel Oliveira, MotoGP said on Thursday.

Oliveira was in second place in the opening stages of the Portuguese MotoGP when six-times premier class champion Marquez locked up his Honda and barged straight into the RNF Racing rider as both crashed out of the race.

Marquez apologised for his mistake and accepted a double long lap penalty for the second round in Argentina, but was then ruled out of the race due to a hand fracture, with MotoGP saying it would carry forward his penalty to the next race he enters.

The MotoGP's decision to carry forward the penalty was appealed by Honda.

If the Court of Appeal is unable to reach a verdict before this month's Spanish MotoGP, Marquez will be eligible to compete in his home race if he has recovered from his hand injury.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.