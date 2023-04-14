Honda granted stay of execution on Marquez penalty

The MotoGP's Court of Appeal has granted a stay of execution on a penalty imposed on Marc Marquez for the Spaniard's crash with Miguel Oliveira, MotoGP said on Thursday.

Oliveira was in second place in the opening stages of the Portuguese MotoGP when six-times premier class champion Marquez locked up his Honda and barged straight into the RNF Racing rider as both crashed out of the race.

Marquez apologised for his mistake and accepted a double long lap penalty for the second round in Argentina, but was then ruled out of the race due to a hand fracture, with MotoGP saying it would carry forward his penalty to the next race he enters.

The MotoGP's decision to carry forward the penalty was appealed by Honda.

If the Court of Appeal is unable to reach a verdict before this month's Spanish MotoGP, Marquez will be eligible to compete in his home race if he has recovered from his hand injury.