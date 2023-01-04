Logo
Honda to step down from Cambodia role after Southeast Asian Games
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carioca Championship - Botafogo v Bangu - Nilton Santos Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - March 15, 2020 Botafogo's Keisuke Honda in action during the match played behind closed doors as the number of coronavirus cases grows worldwide REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

04 Jan 2023 11:05AM (Updated: 04 Jan 2023 11:05AM)
Former Japan international Keisuke Honda will step down as general manager of Cambodia's national team after the Southeast Asian Games in May, the country's football federation said.

Honda, who represented Japan at the World Cup in 2010, 2014 and 2018 and was a 2011 Asian Cup winner, has been working with the Cambodians since August 2018.

Cambodia lost 3-1 to Thailand on Monday to exit the Asean Championship.

Honda will work with the country's Under 22 squad to prepare for the SEA Games, which Cambodia will host from May 5-17, before his departure.

Source: Reuters

