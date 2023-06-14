Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Honda's Mir out of German GP due to hand injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Honda's Mir out of German GP due to hand injury

Honda's Mir out of German GP due to hand injury

MotoGP - French Grand Prix - Bugatti Circuit, Le Mans, France - May 14, 2023 Repsol Honda Team's Joan Mir during MotoGP practice REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

14 Jun 2023 12:55AM (Updated: 14 Jun 2023 01:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Joan Mir will miss the German Grand Prix after suffering a hand injury in a crash during practice at last week's Italian Grand Prix, the Honda rider said on Tuesday (Jun 13).

Former world champion Mir crashed midway through second practice and was in significant discomfort. Honda last week said his right hand was examined which revealed damage around the fifth finger.

Mir said in a statement on social media that tests had revealed "a significant bruise" on his right hand. "I will not be able to participate in the next German Grand Prix," he added.

"As it is an injury that limits the strength and mobility of the hand, it is time to evaluate the best treatment ... and also the recovery plan to return safely."

Mir's injury adds to a frustrating first season with Honda in which the 25-year-old has suffered multiple crashes.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.