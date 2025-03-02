Logo
Hong Kong opens sports park with 50,000-seat stadium
Hong Kong opens sports park with 50,000-seat stadium

General view of the Kai Tak Stadium following the opening ceremony in Hong Kong, Saturday, Mar 1, 2025. (PHOTO: AP/Chan Long Hei)

02 Mar 2025 01:18AM
HONG KONG: Hong Kong launched a sprawling sports complex on Saturday (Mar 1), with officials and celebrities opening the HK$30 billion (US$3.86 billion) Kai Tak Sports Park at its centrepiece 50,000-seat stadium. 

The 28-hectare sports park has transformed the Kai Tak neighbourhood, once the site of Hong Kong's airport which sat amidst dense urban development at the harbour's edge - a famously challenging landing spot for pilots.

Hong Kong is seeking to regain its mojo as a hub for international sports, cultural and entertainment events, after its reputation was bruised by political upheaval and strict COVID curbs.

Thousands flocked to Saturday's opening ceremony held at the waterfront stadium, which boasts a purplish facade dubbed "Pearl of the Orient" and a retractable roof.

City leader John Lee said the facilities ushered in a "state-of-the-art new stage for Hong Kong".

The stadium is expected to host the rugby Hong Kong Sevens later this month, and Coldplay concerts in April.

Officials hope the high-profile events will boost the city's profile in Asia. Last year, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour ditched Hong Kong for Singapore while the NBA inked a deal with Macau.

Hong Kong's government floated the idea of an Olympic-standard stadium as early as the 2000s, but construction only began in 2019 and was beset with delays.

The complex also features a 10,000-seat sports centre, a 5,000-seat public sports ground and three shopping malls.

Aside from song and dance, Saturday's ceremony also featured a face-off between martial arts movie star Donnie Yen and Olympic gold medallist fencer Vivian Kong.

Source: AFP/fs

hong kong
