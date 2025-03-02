Hong Kong opens sports park with 50,000-seat stadium

HONG KONG: Hong Kong launched a sprawling sports complex on Saturday (Mar 1), with officials and celebrities opening the HK$30 billion (US$3.86 billion) Kai Tak Sports Park at its centrepiece 50,000-seat stadium.

The 28-hectare sports park has transformed the Kai Tak neighbourhood, once the site of Hong Kong's airport which sat amidst dense urban development at the harbour's edge - a famously challenging landing spot for pilots.

Hong Kong is seeking to regain its mojo as a hub for international sports, cultural and entertainment events, after its reputation was bruised by political upheaval and strict COVID curbs.