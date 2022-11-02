Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament returns after three years

HONG KONG: The Hong Kong Sevens will kick off on Friday (Nov 4) for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but virus controls may dampen the high-octane rugby tournament's famous hard-partying atmosphere.

The three-day sporting jamboree, long established as a highlight of the World Rugby Sevens circuit, is being billed as a key component of Hong Kong's reopening drive.

Sixteen men's teams will compete over the weekend, but the women's tournament that usually runs in parallel has been cancelled.

Among the favourites for the competition, which kicks off the 2023 season and qualification for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, are Fiji.

The Olympic champions are on lucky territory in Hong Kong, having won the last five editions and a record 19 titles in the city, more than any other team. They will be defending the Cup they won more than three-and-a-half years ago.

The current World Rugby Sevens Series champions Australia will also be in the mix, part of a "pool of death" for hosts Hong Kong, along with powerhouses New Zealand, who have won 11 titles in the city since the inaugural Sevens in 1976, and Samoa.

Off the pitch, officials are eager to reboot the sports and tourism sectors and declare a return to normality after years of pandemic travel curbs.

The tournament reliably drew a daily stadium crowd of 40,000 before the pandemic, right up until its last edition in April 2019.