Hong Kong sports bodies told to include 'China' in names

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's sports associations have been told to include "China" in their official names or risk having funding pulled, as authorities embrace nationalism after quashing democracy protests.

The Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China confirmed to AFP on Wednesday (Jan 11) that its member associations have until Jul 1 to complete the name change.

Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China but competes separately from the country in international sports, including at the Olympics.

Fewer than 20 of the 83 Hong Kong sports organisations listed on the Olympic Committee's website have "China" in their names.

There is the Hong Kong China Swimming Association for example. However, Hong Kong's football association currently has no reference to China in its name.