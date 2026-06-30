Honorary Brit De Minaur eases into second round

LONDON, June 30 : Australia's Alex de Minaur was born in New South Wales and spent much of his childhood in Spain but on Tuesday he became an honorary British player for fans on Wimbledon's Court Three.

With little to cheer after a pile-up of home defeats in the first round, including for De Minaur's British fiancee Katie Boulter in the match before his on Court Three, the 27-year-old enjoyed plenty of support against Argentina's Roman Burruchaga.

After a cagey start, the fifth seed responded in style with a 7-6(5) 6-1 6-0 win, sealing it with an ace to ease into the second round where he will face France's Adrian Mannarino.

A natural on the grass surface with his silky movement and all-court game, De Minaur has the skills, if not the raw power, to make a deep run this year and finally get past the quarter-final of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

He has fallen at that stage on seven occasions, including at Wimbledon in 2024 but as Boulter's other half he will hope to use "home" support to get to the next step.

"When the grass season starts it's a very quick and easy transition for me and it's like a new life starts," De Minaur said. "I'm always excited here at Wimbledon as my games makes sense on grass. I do feel good playing here.

"It's probably my best shot at going deep at a slam."

While delighted with his own victory, De Minaur said it was tough to walk on after Boulter's loss.

"Today was tough for Katie but she does so incredibly well to put these tough moments behind her," he told reporters.

"For me it was trying to stay in my lane in a way and focus on what I needed to do. But it's not easy as you want the whole household to keep winning."