Hooper added to Australia's long injury list before Wales
Hooper added to Australia's long injury list before Wales

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia Captain's Run - Oita Stadium, Japan - October 18, 2019 Australia's Michael Hooper during Captain's Run. REUTERS/Edgar Su

24 Nov 2022 08:44AM (Updated: 24 Nov 2022 08:44AM)
MELBOURNE : Australia flanker Michael Hooper has joined Australia's long injury list ahead of the season-ending test against Wales after failing a concussion test.

Hooper, who missed most of the Rugby Championship for wellbeing reasons, presented with concussion symptoms following the Ireland test and was subsequently ruled out of the final match in Cardiff on Saturday, Rugby Australia's website said.

The Wallabies had already sent six players home after Ireland for various injuries, including scrumhalf Nic White, back row enforcer Rob Valetini and prop Taniela Tupou.

Australia has lost three out of four matches on their northern hemisphere tour, heaping pressure on coach Dave Rennie and his staff.

Source: Reuters

