Horner 100% committed to Red Bull for the long term

BARCELONA :Christian Horner has shut down speculation of a move to Ferrari by saying he is 100 per cent committed to Red Bull, and for the long term.

Germany's Bild newspaper reported this week that Ferrari had recently sounded out the Briton as a possible replacement for Fred Vasseur, but Horner poured cold water on that in a Spanish Grand Prix news conference.

"Of course it’s always flattering to be associated with other teams. But my commitment, 100 per cent, is with Red Bull. It always has been and certainly will be for the long term," said the Briton.

"There’s a bunch of speculation - always is in this business - people coming here, going there, whatever. I think people in the team know exactly what the situation is."

Horner has led Red Bull since they entered the sport in 2005, winning eight drivers' titles with Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen and six constructors' crowns, and he is the longest-serving of the 10 team principals.

His tenure has also been controversial. Married to former Spice Girl pop star Geri Halliwell, he was last year cleared of accusations of inappropriate behaviour towards a female employee.

Red Bull have lost top designer Adrian Newey, now at Aston Martin, while former sporting director Jonathan Wheatley has become principal at Sauber.

Max Verstappen's future has also been much discussed, although he has a contract to 2028, while the Dutch driver's father Jos fell out with Horner last year.

Ferrari, joined in January by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes, have yet to win this season and are fourth overall after eight of 24 races.