Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Horse racing-Aga Khan end Soumillon retainer after elbowing incident
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Horse racing-Aga Khan end Soumillon retainer after elbowing incident

Horse racing-Aga Khan end Soumillon retainer after elbowing incident

FILE PHOTO: Horse Racing - Dubai World Cup - Meydan Racecourse, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - March 30, 2019 Christophe Soumillon celebrates winning the Dubai World Cup Sponsored By Emirates Airline on Thunder Snow REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

04 Oct 2022 07:31PM (Updated: 04 Oct 2022 07:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Belgian jockey Christophe Soumillon's retainer with Aga Khan Studs in France has been terminated after he elbowed fellow rider Rossa Ryan out of the saddle at Saint-Cloud on Friday.

Soumillon, who is one of racing's most successful jockeys, was issued a 60-day ban for the incident. Ryan escaped unhurt despite being unseated and falling to the ground.

In a statement on Tuesday, Aga Khan said Soumillon's retainer had been ceased with "immediate effect".

"From this week onwards, Soumillon may still ride in the Aga Khan silks on occasion at the discretion of the French trainers and the Aga Khan Studs team," the statement added.

"At this stage, there is no intention to retain a jockey in France for the foreseeable future."

Following the incident, Soumillon issued an apology, telling Sky Sports that "straight away" he knew he had made a mistake. He was allowed to ride in Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

The 41-year-old was Aga Khan's retained rider in France between 2002-2009 and 2014-2022.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.