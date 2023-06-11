Logo
Horse racing-Arcangelo wins Belmont Stakes as trainer Jena Antonucci makes history
Horse racing-Arcangelo wins Belmont Stakes as trainer Jena Antonucci makes history

11 Jun 2023 08:10AM
Arcangelo powered away in the home stretch to win the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York on Saturday, making Jena Antonucci the first female trainer in the 155-year history of the race to capture the final jewel of American horse racing's Triple Crown.

On the 50th anniversary of Secretariat's spectacular run to complete the Triple Crown, it was Antonucci making history as Arcangelo timed his move to perfection, running away from Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure.

Arcangelo covered the 1-1/2 mile test in two minutes, 29.23 seconds, a length and half clear of favourite Fotre. Tapit Trice was third.

There was no Triple Crown winner this year, with different horses capturing each of the three legs, National Treasure taking the Preakness and Mage the Kentucky Derby.

Source: Reuters

