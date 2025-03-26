Horse racing-British authority to test for gene doping

LONDON : Racehorses in Britain will be tested for gene doping after the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) spent nearly two million pounds ($2.59 million) on research to improve detection, it said on Tuesday.

The BHA said testing will now become part of regular race day and out-of-competition sampling processes with immediate effect.

"Testing for gene doping is a significant step forward for British racing and reinforces our commitment to safeguarding the welfare of our horses," said BHA acting chief executive Brant Dunshea in a statement.

It said there was no evidence to suggest genetic manipulation was taking place in Britain or any other international racing jurisdictions.

"However, scientific and technological advancements mean that genetic manipulation poses a very real risk to horseracing and the essence of the thoroughbred breed," it added.

Gene doping involves genetic or cellular manipulation of the horse’s DNA to enhance athletic performance or aid recovery after exercise.

It can be done by gene editing techniques or the addition of genetic material by gene transfer.

