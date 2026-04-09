Horse racing-Champion Nick Rockett ruled out of Grand National

April 9 : Last year's Grand National winner Nick Rockett will miss this weekend's defence of his crown at Aintree after being declared a non-runner on Thursday, having been reported to be coughing.

In 2025, Rockett, a 33-1 shot ridden by Patrick Mullins, won the Grand National steeplechase at Aintree in a top three sweep for horses trained by the Irish amateur jockey's father Willie.

Jockey Tom Bellamy had been set to ride Nick Rockett after Patrick Mullins switched allegiance to Grangeclare West.

Also from the Mullins stable, I Am Maximus, who won in 2024 and finished second in 2025, is the favourite. Nick Rockett's absence brings first reserve Pied Piper into the race.