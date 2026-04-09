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Horse racing-Champion Nick Rockett ruled out of Grand National
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Horse racing-Champion Nick Rockett ruled out of Grand National

Horse racing-Champion Nick Rockett ruled out of Grand National

FILE PHOTO: Horse Racing - Grand National Festival 2025 - Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool, Britain - April 5, 2025 Patrick Mullins riding Nick Rockett celebrate after winning the 16:00 Randox Grand National Handicap Chase REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

09 Apr 2026 05:52PM
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April 9 : Last year's Grand National winner Nick Rockett will miss this weekend's defence of his crown at Aintree after being declared a non-runner on Thursday, having been reported to be coughing.

In 2025, Rockett, a 33-1 shot ridden by Patrick Mullins, won the Grand National steeplechase at Aintree in a top three sweep for horses trained by the Irish amateur jockey's father Willie.

Jockey Tom Bellamy had been set to ride Nick Rockett after Patrick Mullins switched allegiance to Grangeclare West.

Also from the Mullins stable, I Am Maximus, who won in 2024 and finished second in 2025, is the favourite. Nick Rockett's absence brings first reserve Pied Piper into the race.

Source: Reuters
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