Horse racing-Cheltenham Festival race renamed in honour of late Irish jockey O'Sullivan

The opening race of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival has been renamed in honour of jockey Michael O'Sullivan, who died at the age of 24 after sustaining injuries in a fall in Ireland earlier this month, the Jockey Club said.

O'Sullivan's mount Wee Charlie was one of three fallers at the final fence of a February 6 race at Thurles Racecourse and the jockey died of his injuries 10 days later.

He rode 95 winners in Ireland and Britain including the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, which was the opening race of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival.

"We are deeply proud of Michael's incredible talent and the legacy he left in the world of racing. Renaming the race that marked the pinnacle of his career is a fitting tribute to his skill, dedication, and passion for the sport," O'Sullivan's family said in a statement on Thursday.