Constitution Hill romps to Champion Hurdle victory at Cheltenham

Favourite Constitution Hill romped to victory in the Champion Hurdle on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday.

The six-year-old, ridden by Nico de Boinville, lived up to his billing as a potential great of national hunt racing, by leaving a high-quality field scrapping for second.

His victory, by a huge nine lengths, was a record-extending ninth Champion Hurdle victory for trainer Nicky Henderson.

Irish Champion Hurdle winner State Man was second past the post with 66-1 shot Zanahiyr third.