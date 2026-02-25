Horse racing-Constitution Hill will not run in Champion Hurdle, says trainer

KEMPTON, England, Feb 25 : Superstar hurdler Constitution Hill will not take his place in this year's Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, trainer Nicky Henderson said on Wednesday, after a series of crashing falls ended a previously unbeaten run.

One of racing's most successful hurdlers, Constitution Hill was unbeaten in 10 starts and amassed almost 900,000 pounds ($1.21 million) in prize money before three falls last year called into question his jumping career.

Hopes of a return at Cheltenham were raised when Constitution Hill enjoyed a confidence-boosting run on the flat on Friday, winning the race easily.

Success at British jump racing's premier festival next month would have cemented Constitution Hill's position as one of racing's greats, but Henderson said the '50-50' decision had been made because the risks were too great.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"(Owner) Michael Buckley and I have not surprisingly spent a lot of time soul-searching and thinking over Constitution Hill's future and have sadly concluded that he will not be running in the Champion Hurdle the week after next," he said in a statement on X.

"Last Friday night was for us all a magical occasion and we so appreciated his popularity and the love and admiration everybody showed to Conrad, as he is fondly called here.

"It was a terrific night for both him, us and, I believe, British Horse Racing and we are very aware of the public perception and the possible consequences of running over hurdles and feel it is not fair to ask him and (jockey) Nico (De Boinville) to do it again."

Constitution Hill burst into the limelight by winning the 2022 Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham by 22 lengths and a year later won the Champion Hurdle as favourite by nine lengths - Henderson afterwards describing the horse as "a freak".

Last year he was a red-hot favourite to win the Champion Hurdle at the festival but suffered a heavy fall.

The nine-year-old will now embark on a career on the flat, with Buckley previously hinting that could include the Ebor at York and the Melbourne Cup.

"He leaves the jumping world sound and happy and ready for the next chapter," Henderson said.

"He showed on Friday night that he has another career in front of him that could possibly take us all to new playing fields. This is a sad day for a lot of us, particularly the National Hunt fraternity that would have liked to have seen Constitution Hill try to regain his crown and sad for all here, especially Nico who has spent so much time trying to iron out our jumping issues."

Henderson said Constitution Hill would be given a parade at Cheltenham on Champion Hurdle day to "give all his National Hunt supporters the opportunity to say goodbye".

($1 = 0.7414 pounds)