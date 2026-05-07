Horse racing-Derby winner Golden Tempo to skip Preakness, ending Triple Crown bid

May 6 : Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo will skip the Preakness Stakes to give the colt more time to recover from his dramatic victory at Churchill Downs, trainer Cherie DeVaux said on Wednesday, ending hopes of a Triple Crown winner this year.

Golden Tempo, a longshot who surged from the back of the field to win Saturday's 152nd Kentucky Derby by a neck, delivered DeVaux a historic victory as the first woman to train a Derby winner.

"Golden gave us the race of a lifetime in the Kentucky Derby, and we believe the best decision for him moving forward is to give him a little more time following such a tremendous effort," Cherie DeVaux Racing said in a statement.

"His health, happiness, and long-term future will always remain our top priority," the statement said.

"We are looking forward to pointing him toward the Belmont Stakes and are excited for what lies ahead with this very special horse."

The decision means Golden Tempo will not attempt to become the first horse since Justify in 2018 to sweep the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes.

DeVaux became one of the standout figures of this year's Derby after television footage showed her urging Golden Tempo and jockey Jose Ortiz down the stretch before being embraced by family and friends after the bay colt crossed the finish line.

"The enthusiasm from racing fans, our owners, and our entire team has meant more to us than we can properly express," DeVaux said.

"Thank you again to everyone who has supported and believed in this journey alongside us," she added.

The Preakness will be held on May 16 at Laurel Park in Maryland. The Belmont Stakes is scheduled for June 6 in Saratoga Springs, New York.